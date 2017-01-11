Norway to rule again on killer Breivik’s jail conditions

A Norway court on Tuesday begins examining the state's appeal against a ruling that it has treated mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik "inhumanely" since he was jailed for killing 77 people in 2011.



Last April, a district court in Oslo delivered a humiliating blow when it concluded the 37-year-old rightwing extremist's rights had been violated and he was subjected to "inhumane" and "degrading" treatment in prison.



Norway prides itself on having scrupulously respected the rule of law. Stunned, the state appealed against the ruling.



On July 22, 2011, Breivik, disguised as a policeman, gunned down 69 people, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp on the small island of Utoya, tracking them down for more than an hour where they were trapped by the freezing waters of the lake.



Earlier that day, he killed eight people with a bomb he detonated at the foot of government building in Oslo.



Now serving a 21-year prison sentence that can be extended as long as he is considered a threat, Breivik has a three-cell complex where he can play video games and watch television on two sets. He also has a computer without Internet access, gym machines, books and newspapers.



The district court ruled, however, that his conditions violated Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.



"The prohibition of inhumane and degrading treatment represents a fundamental value in a democratic society ... [and] applies no matter what, [even] in the treatment of terrorists and killers," judge Helen Andenaes Sekulic wrote in her verdict.





