US blacklist additions a move to degrade ties: Kremlin

The Kremlin deplored Tuesday the US' blacklisting of a high-ranking official and the prime suspects in the 2006 murder of ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko as a move that further damages bilateral ties.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Washington's decision to blacklist Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Litvinenko's alleged assassins, lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitri Kovtun, represented "further steps in the artificially created degradation of our relations."



"We deeply regret the fact that a lingering period of unprecedented degradation in our bilateral ties occurred during Obama's second presidential term," Peskov said. "We are convinced that this doesn't coincide with our interests."



The US Treasury on Monday added Bastrykin, Lugovoi and Kovtun to the Magnitsky Act sanctions list in a spike of diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Washington.



Obama's outgoing administration has accused the Kremlin of orchestrating cyber attacks aimed at influencing the results of November's White House race.



Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusations, over which Washington last month expelled 35 Russian diplomats allegedly involved in espionage and due to what Obama said was "harassment" of US diplomats in Russia.





