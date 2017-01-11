Hostage situation in US state of Alabama ends with suspect in custody

A hostage situation on the campus of University of Alabama ended peacefully Tuesday, after the lone suspect gunman was captured by police.



"The hostages are fine," Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt.Teena Richardson said.



Local police received a report of a robbery and hostage situation taking place at a Alabama Credit Union, and later confirmed that about seven or eight people were held hostage.



Police stormed the building after spending two hours trying to establish contact with the suspect and successfully caught him.



The University of Alabama sent out a warning on twitter in the morning, asking everyone to avoid the vicinity of the site.

