CPC Central Committee's leadership stressed at meeting

The top leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday called for centralized and unified leadership of the Party's Central Committee.
The Party's leading groups in the top political organs of the country should conform to the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping
as the core, and implement major policies of the CPC Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee said in a meeting.
The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.