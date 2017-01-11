13 killed, 18 injured in car crash near Myanmar's capital

A total of 13 people have been killed and 18 others injured in a car crash on a highway road near Nay Phi Taw, Myanmar's capital, said local police on Tuesday.



With 32 people including driver on board and laden with bamboos, the six-wheel truck which was on route of Magway-Kanpyar-Taungnyo crashed and overturned due to mechanical fault on Monday evening.



The passengers, who were villagers who came back from logging bamboos, fell into the 70-feet depth gorge beside the highway, local police officer Zaw Khin Aung told Xinhua.



The injured were sent to local hospital and rescue effort has been undertaken till Tuesday, he added.

