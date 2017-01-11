Iran to start gas exports to Iraq once payments made

Iran is ready to start natural gas exports to Iraq as soon as Iraq makes the related payments, an Iranian energy official was quoted as saying by Press TV on Tuesday.



A pipeline that connects Iran's gas network to that of Iraq has already been filled with natural gas, Iran's Deputy Petroleum Minister Amir-Hossein Zamaniniya said.



"Iran is ready to start the export of gas to Iraq and Iraq is also ready to receive the gas," Zamaniniya said, adding that "However, the related letter of credit for the project is yet to be opened" by Iraq.



Iran would turn on the taps once the payment was made by Baghdad, he added.



Reportedly, the two countries signed an agreement for the export of natural gas from Iran's South Pars gas field to Iraq back in 2013.



Based on the agreement, Iran would start exporting 25 million cubic meters a day of gas to Iraq's Sadr, Baghdad and al-Mansuriya power plants through the 270-kilometer pipeline.



The project is estimated to earn Iran 3.7 billion US dollars annually.

