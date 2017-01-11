US dollar rises ahead of Trump's press conference

The US dollar edged up against most major currencies on Tuesday, ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump
's first news conference set for Wednesday.
The dollar fell in the morning session as investors fretted that Trump's possible aggressive remarks could shake the market. Uncertainty ahead of Trump's press conference also dampened demand for the dollar.
The dollar recovered later in the day and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.08 percent at 102.010 in late trading.
In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.0559 dollars from 1.0570 dollars, and the British pound dipped to 1.2160 dollars from 1.2164 dollars. The Australian dollar stayed flat at 0.7364 dollars.
The dollar bought 115.75 Japanese yen, lower than 116.13 yen in the previous session. The dollar rose to 1.0167 Swiss francs from 1.0154 Swiss francs, and it edged up to 1.3234 Canadian dollars from 1.3219 Canadian dollars.