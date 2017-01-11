Father kills wife, 4 children before taking own life: Danish police

A 45-year-old father was believed to have killed his wife and four children before taking his own life in the Danish town of Ulstrup in Jutland peninsula, local media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.



The deaths of the six members of the family were discovered around noon on Monday after local police received a report about suspicious circumstances at the address, according to Danish news agency Ritzau.



The police investigation has shown that it was a "family tragedy" whereby the 42-year-old mother, two boys, 3 and 11 years old respectively, and two girls aged 6 and 16, have been murdered by the father.



East Jutland Police ruled out on Tuesday that gas leak has been the cause of the deaths.



"Based on the information available in this case, the police's initial assessment is that the four children and the 42-year-old woman all have been killed by the 45-year-old man, who then took his own life," the police said in a press release.



The motive of the killings remains unknown.



The case has shocked the nation, where a similar tragedy happened a few months ago.



In October last year, a 27-year-old Syrian woman and her two daughters were found dead in a freezer in an apartment in the country's southern city of Aabenraa.



The woman's husband, also the father of the children, is suspected of having strangled his wife and two children. He is internationally wanted.

