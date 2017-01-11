Portugal holds state funeral for Soares

A solemn sitting at the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon took place before a state funeral was held on Tuesday for former Portuguese president Mario Soares.



The monastery was the exact place where Soares signed the treaty to join the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1985.



Brought into the center stage of the room by six soldiers, the coffin was covered entirely with the Portuguese national flag.



The national anthem was played and emotional speeches were given by Soares' son, Joao, and daughter, Isabel.



A video message from Prime Minister Antonia Costa, who's currently on a state visit to India, was shown on a large screen. And the President of Parliament Eduardo Rodrigues and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also spoke.



"He was the face and the voice of freedom in Portugal," Costa said in his video message.



Several international figures came to Portugal to attend the ceremony, including the King of Spain Felipe VI, Brazilian President Michel Temer and President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz.



After the ceremony, six F-16 fighters flew above the monastery, and then the coffin was taken to Prazeres cemetery in Lisbon, escorted by guards and 84 horses.



There were brief stops on the way to the cemetery, including the presidential palace, the Socialist Party headquarters, the Portuguese Parliament and the Mario Soares Foundation.



Hundreds of people waited outside the Prazeres cemetery in Lisbon to bid the last farewell to Soares.



"I lived near him (Soares)," Maria Rodrigues, 78, told Xinhua while waiting for the coffin to be brought into the cemetery. "We were living under a dictatorship and I really admire him for the freedom he gave us."



Three gun salutes were given and an orchestra played music to honor the former president before the coffin was carried inside by six soldiers.



"I am here because I inherited a friendship with him (Soares) from my father who was a doctor. I had much affection for him, he was generous without limits and had an extraordinary sense of humor," Miguel Rodrigues Pereira, 56, said as the coffin arrived.



Sores was widely known in Portugal as one of the founding fathers of the country's democracy after a bloodless coup on Apirl 25, 1974, when the dictatorship of Oliveira Salazar was overthrown.



He was the first freely elected prime minister after the coup.



He was also co-founder of Portugal's Socialist Party and prime minister of Portugal from 1976 to 1978 and from 1983 to 1985. He served as president for two consecutive five-year terms from 1986.



He also served as foreign minister and an MP of the European Parliament. When he served as foreign minister he negotiated the Portuguese entry into what is today the European Union.



Three days of national mourning, which started on Monday, were declared on Saturday, the day Mario Soares passed away at the Red Cross Hospital in Lisbon at age of 92.



Soares died of respiratory complications that left him in a profound coma after he was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 13 last year.



On Wednesday there will be a remembrance service taking place at the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon.

