Canada Post issues stamps for upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of Rooster
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/11 8:58:34
People queue to purchase stamps and other collectibles of the Year of Rooster at a post in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 9, 2017. Canada Post issued on Monday both domestic and international rate stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of Rooster. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)
People queue to purchase stamps and other collectibles of the Year of Rooster at a post office in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 9, 2017. Canada Post issued on Monday both domestic and international rate stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of Rooster. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)
A man purchases stamps and other collectibles of the Year of Rooster at a post in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 9, 2017. Canada Post issued on Monday both domestic and international rate stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of Rooster. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)
Greg Kabatoff, director of retail business of Canada Post, displays the domestic rate stamps of the Year of Rooster in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 9, 2017. Canada Post issued on Monday both domestic and international rate stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of Rooster. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)
Greg Kabatoff, director of retail business of Canada Post, displays the international rate stamps of the Year of Rooster in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 9, 2017. Canada Post issued on Monday both domestic and international rate stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of Rooster. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)
A man looks at stamps and other collectibles of the Year of Rooster at a post in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 9, 2017. Canada Post issued on Monday both domestic and international rate stamps in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of Rooster. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)