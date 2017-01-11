Golden monkeys play in woods in C China's Hubei

Golden monkeys play in the woods at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2017. Years of protection work has doubled the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia since the 1980s. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

