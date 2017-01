Folk artists makes woodblock paintings for Spring Festival market in China

Folk artists hang newly-made woodblock new year paintings up to dry in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2017. Local folk artists were busying making woodblock paintings for the Spring Festival market. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

Folk artists hang newly-made woodblock new year paintings up to dry in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2017. Local folk artists were busying making woodblock paintings for the Spring Festival market. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

A folk artist prints woodblock new year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2017. Local folk artists were busying making woodblock paintings for the Spring Festival market. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)

Folk artists print woodblock new year paintings in Yangjiabu Village of Hanting District in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2017. Local folk artists were busying making woodblock paintings for the Spring Festival market. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)