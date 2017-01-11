Anti-dust fence erected in Hebei

A new windproof fence of 1,432 meters has been completed in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province, bringing the total length of the fence project to 18,922 meters. The fence is 23 meters high and can effectively curb coal dust in quarantined areas of the Qinhuangdao port, where coal and other minerals are stored. The fence's dust suppression rate is between 40 and 60 percent. (Yang Shiyao/Xinhua)

