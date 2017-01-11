S.Korea's youth unemployment hits record high in 2016

Unemployment rate among South Korean youths jumped to record high in 2016 amid the surging number of people unemployed, a government report showed Wednesday.



Jobless rate among those aged 15-29 was 9.8 percent last year, surpassing the previous high of 9.2 percent tallied in 2015, according to Statistics Korea.



The record-breaking trend came as job creation declined while the number of those unemployed increased.



The number of people employed totaled 26,235,000 in 2016, up 299,000 from a year earlier. It marked the lowest annual growth in seven years, falling from 533,000 in 2014 to 337,000 in 2015.



The unemployment number reached 1,012,000 in 2016, topping the 1 million level for the first time since a new statistical measure was introduced in 2000.



Overall jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage point over the year to 3.7 percent in 2016, the highest since 2010.

