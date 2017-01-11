China-Argentina ties reach very high level: Chinese diplomat

Bilateral ties between China and Argentina "have reached a very high level" in politics, trade and culture, a Chinese diplomat highlighted Tuesday.



Wang Liang, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Argentina, emphasized that Feb. 19 marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



"2017 is a highly significant year for the bilateral relations between China and Argentina," said Wang in an interview with Xinhua.



"First because it will coincide with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Argentina," said the Chinese diplomat.



"Then, in the first half of the year, (Argentine) President Mauricio Macri will visit China. This will be a very important milestone for bilateral relations," added Wang.



"Political trust between the two countries has risen significantly, as well as pragmatic cooperation. China is Argentina's second trading partner, the first destination for Argentina's agricultural exports, and the third foreign investor in the country," he emphasized.



Equally, China has become a partner for Argentina's most emblematic projects, including hydroelectric and nuclear plants, as well as building railways, clean energy plants and housing.



"Looking to the future, we will make joint efforts with Argentina to build a stronger comprehensive strategic partnership that is more beneficial for both nations and peoples," he stated.



Wang stressed that "using the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations and President Macri's visit to China, we will have more successes and more ties in politics, trade, culture and other areas."



Recently, Chinese ambassador to Argentina Yang Wanming told Xinhua that both sides would organize a series of activities to celebrate the anniversary.



The ambassador said this "45th anniversary should be taken as a new opportunity ... to help all types of exchanges and mutual visits to deepen knowledge and friendship between our societies."

