Mainland warns against increasing uncertainties, risks in cross-Strait ties

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned against "increasing uncertainties, risks and challenges" in the development of relations across the Taiwan Strait in 2017, adding the mainland will continue to adhere to the 1992 Consensus.



"Taiwan saw major changes to its political landscape in 2016 and the cross-Strait situation became more complicated," said Ma Xiaoguang with the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office at a press conference.



The changes last year show that "only by sticking to the 1992 Consensus, which reflects the one-China principle, could cross-Strait ties see steady development and develop further, while destroying this political foundation would see a storm gather over the Strait," Ma said.p



The mainland has been consistent in adhering to the 1992 consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence" since Taiwan's current leader Tsai Ing-wen took office in May last year, the spokesperson said.



Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, however, has refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus or acknowledge that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, impairing the joint interests and contact between compatriots across the Strait.



"The current DPP administration has returned to the old beaten path of confrontation prior to 2008," Ma said.



"The DPP should not shirk its responsibility for the current unfavorable situation," he said.



In the year ahead, the mainland will continue to adhere to the 1992 Consensus, opposing "Taiwan independence" in any form, safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protect peace and stability across the Strait, according to the spokesperson.



The mainland authority will introduce policies and measures to facilitate the study, work, life and business ventures of Taiwan compatriots on the mainland to promote joint interests and exchanges, Ma said.

