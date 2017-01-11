China ranks as biggest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia's famed Angkor

About 667,285 Chinese tourists visited Cambodia's famed Angkor archeological park in 2016, ranking China as the biggest source of tourists to the ancient site, according to the latest data released on Wednesday.



Chinese accounted for 30.37 percent of almost 2.2 million international tourists visiting the site last year, showed the data compiled by the state-run Angkor Enterprise, which is in charge of ticket sales at the park.



It said that South Korea and the United States were the second and third largest sources of tourists respectively to the park.



According to the data, the Angkor received almost 2.2 million foreigners from 188 countries and regions last year, earning gross revenue of 62.5 million US dollars from ticket sales.



Located in northwestern Siem Reap province, Angkor archaeological park, inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1992, is the kingdom's top tourist destination.

