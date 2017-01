Yang Xiaodu named head of China's National Bureau of Corruption Prevention

Yang Xiaodu has been named head of the National Bureau of Corruption Prevention, the State Council, China's cabinet, announced on Wednesday.



In addition, Li Chenggang was appointed Assistant Minister of Commerce, Liu Lisheng was named vice director of the State Archives Administration, while Yang Jibo was relieved of the post.



Cheng Zhijun was named executive director of China for the Asian Development Bank, replacing Wang Zhongjing.