Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"He was about 1.75 meters tall and had a small knife in his hand. We dared not get too close to him."So said a witness who saw a man flee a jewelry store after he stole more than 10 gold necklaces, each worth more than 3,000 yuan ($433). According to the witness, the man suddenly smashed a jewelry display counter with a hammer and stole the gold necklaces inside. In his rush to flee, the man almost injured a store employee with the knife. Hearing someone cry thief, two car park attendants started to chase the man but did not catch him. According to the witness, the man was slim and in his 30s. The Fangshan district police are still investigating the case. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)