Figuratively speaking

3 - the number of people that were arrested for illegally selling firecrackers. In December, police got a tip off that someone driving a minivan was selling firecrackers in the suburbs of Beijing. Using footage from monitoring cameras, they located the minivan in Shunyi district. The police seized more than 70 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks, weighing almost 1.4 tons. The suspects confessed that they ran a firecracker business in Yanjiao, Hebei Province and mainly sold them through WeChat. However, with business booming due to the increased need for firecrackers ahead of Chinese New Year, they came to Beijing to deliver the goods to the buyers. They were detained by the Shunyi police.



50% - the discount on subway ticket prices at 24 subway stations on three lines if passengers take the subway before 7 am on workdays. The policy took effect on January 1. Eleven subway stations on the Batong Line, five stations on the Changping Line and eight stations on Subway Line 6 currently offer the discount. A worker on Subway Line 6 said that the number of passengers peak at about 8 am on workdays at stations like Changying, Huangqu, Dalianpo and Qingnianlu. She said with the discount policy, many passengers will enter the stations earlier, which would help relieve the rush hour pressure. The policy will last until December 31.



5 - the number of thieves that were arrested by Beijing police during the three-day new year holidays. Two of them were arrested when trying to pickpocket a woman in Xidan, Xicheng district. The two suspects confessed to the police that Spring Festival is coming and they wanted to take advantage of the haze to "get some money" but did not expect that police would patrol on smoggy days.



1,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($144) that a man surnamed Wang borrowed from his colleague to try to flee from Beijing to Tianjin after he raped and killed a colleague surnamed Yang. Wang and Yang worked at the same restaurant. On the morning of November 20, 2015, the two were walking along the river in Shijingshan district when Wang made unwelcomed sexual advances toward Yang. Yang resisted, but Wang overpowered and raped her. During the ordeal, Wang pushed Yang's head into the ground and squeezed her neck, which led to her death. He then pushed Yang's body into the river. Wang turned himself in after being persuaded by his friends. The Beijing First Intermediate People's Court gave him the death penalty with two years' suspension.





