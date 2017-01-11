Brazil holds funeral for murdered Greek ambassador

The Brazilian government held Tuesday a funeral in honor of Greek Ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis, who was killed in December in Rio de Janeiro.



The ceremony was held in the Galeao Air Force Base located in Rio to pay homage to the ambassador and to his home country. The ambassador received full military honors.



Deputy Foreign Minister Jose Antonio Marcondes de Carvalho, who represented Brazilian President Michel Temer, attended the ceremony.



Amiridis, 59, who was spending vacation in Rio, was found dead in a burnt car below a bridge in Novo Iguacu, a northern suburb of the city on Dec. 29. Two days later, his wife Francoise Amiridis was jailed for 30-day provisional custody, after being accused of masterminding his killing.



A policeman, with whom Francoise has an affair and is suspected of having murdered the ambassador was also arrested. In the meanwhile, the policeman's cousin was jailed for involvement in the case.

