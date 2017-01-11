Chinese diplomat calls for new security concept at UN debate

A senior Chinese diplomat on Tuesday called for forging a new security concept while attending the UN open debate on conflict prevention and sustainable peace.



"No single country can achieve absolute security purely on its own, nor can any country harvest security from the insecurity suffered by others," said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN.



The international community must firmly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and foster a common, integrated, cooperative and sustainable new security concept, he said.



It is important to build a global partnership based on dialogue instead of confrontation, partnership instead of alliance, to give full play to the crucial role of the UN and its Security Council in stemming war and maintaining peace, and to build a shared security architecture based on equity, justice, joint contribution and shared benefits, he said.



Wu also urged promoting common development "as peace and development are interdependent and mutually enforcing," adding that causes of security and threats, such as war, conflicts and terrorism can all be traced back to poverty and backwardness.



Thus, relevant solutions are also to be found in development, he noted.



"It is important to effectively implement 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, forge a global governance concept based on the principles of achieving shared growth by pooling together our minds and strength," he said.



Wu also said "preventive diplomacy and peace building" must be strengthened, adding peaceful solutions must be favored at all times in dispute settlement and confrontations should be resolved through political means.



While calling for respecting diversity of civilizations, Wu said "there is no superior civilization, culture or religion," adding "there must be mutual respect, equal treatment among all civilizations, cultures and religions."



"The United Nations should advocate a culture of peace," he said.



By affirming harmony can be achieved through diversity and strength can be attained by embracing inclusiveness and differences, the UN should actively promote dialogue, mutual learning among different civilizations, cultures and religions, he said.

