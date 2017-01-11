Profile: General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping
, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong will visit China from Thursday to Sunday.
Trong was born in Dong Anh District, Hanoi in 1944. He worked for the Tap Chi Cong San magazine, CPV's official periodical, from 1967 to 1996.
He was promoted to the position of vice secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee from August 1996 to February 1998, and secretary of the committee from January 2000 to June 2006. He was chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam from June 2006 to July 2011.
Nguyen Phu Trong acted as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee from January 2011 to January 2016. He was reappointed to the post for a second term in January 2016.
As CPV party chief, Trong visited China in October 2011 and April 2015. This is his first official visit to China during his second tenure as head of the CPV Central Committee.