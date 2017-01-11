Policemen crack down on illegal car-hailing drivers

Shanghai traffic law enforcement officers started a new campaign Tuesday to crack down on illegal car-hailing services at the city's major transportation hubs, including airports and railways stations.



According to the new rules, which took effect on December 21, only drivers with Shanghai hukou (household registration) and a Shanghai license plate can apply for a local car-hailing app operational license.



During Tuesday's crackdown, police officers found that half of locally registered cars in the chauffeur service were using license plates from other provinces.



One Didi Zhuanche driver borrowing his wife's car with a temporary Shanghai car plate was also using his brother-in-law's Didi account. He was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,442) and suspended from driving for three months.

