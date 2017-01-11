Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"We were freaked out!"Tourists became stranded mid-air for over 30 minutes Tuesday night while riding a roller coaster at Shanghai Disneyland, which malfunctioned in the middle of a ride, xinmin.cn reported. "There were many seniors and children on the ride," one of the stranded tourist, surnamed Wan, explained. Wan and others had waited in line for over two hours prior to the machine breaking down, leaving them high up in the frigid air for over 30 minutes until engineers fixed the problem. Disney offered each stranded tourist a free pass to the ride as compensation.