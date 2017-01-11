Wendi Deng personifies new generation of Chinese ‘cougars’

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

Forty-eight-year-old Wendi Deng, the ex-wife of 85-year-old billionaire mogul Rupert Murdoch, started 2017 off on a lusty note by posting a picture of herself snuggling with a new beau, a 21-year-old male Hungarian model.



The post naturally became the most heated topic on Weibo, attracting over 20,000 comments and 93,000 likes. Numerous netizens complimented Deng on her ability to re-establish her single life; some young women even suggested that Deng publish a book about how to attract men.



"My parents told me I would become a leftover if I didn't get married before 30," one female blogger said. "But look at Deng! As a middle-aged mother with two daughters she is still attractive to handsome young men."



Born Deng Wenge in Shandong in 1968 and educated at Guangzhou Medical College, her previous relationship with the media tycoon was severely criticized, with many describing her as a "gold digger" scheming her way up the Western social ladder by marrying wealthy old men (her first marriage was to a rich married American 30 years her senior who divorced his wife for Deng; her divorce from Murdoch was reportedly caused by an affair with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.



So why is everyone suddenly rallying around Deng's latest relationship? My guess is that, due to the growing number of single, older Chinese women (shengnü, pejoratively "leftover") who are forsaking marriage and children for careers, cradle snatching has become quite common in modern China.



Recently, 43-year-old actress Li Bingbing disclosed her relationship with a man 16 years her junior. Likewise, actresses Gao Yuanyuan, Ruby Lin and Michelle Chen have also married men much younger than them, thus validating and popularizing Chinese "cougaring."



Deng and the other aging starlets' public pursuit of boy-toys has in turn inspired droves of plus-30 Chinese women to be more candid and confident about their sexual desires, bucking the ancient tradition that dating and romance are relative to a woman's age. Previously, once a Chinese woman surpassed her late 20s, she was generally no longer considered eligible or desirable.



Normally, any woman of any nationality nearing 50 with two children and two divorces under her belt would be considered "damaged goods" with no resale value. But for some inexplicable reason, Deng is an exception to this archaic rule and has become a sort of role model for older, aspirational Chinese women.



Of course, Deng also has her fair share of detractors who never fail to point out that she has led an extremely privileged life on the backs of her powerful old husbands. "For the first half of her life, she used her body and youth in exchange for a green card and money from elderly Western men. Now she uses her money, power and fame in exchange for sex with young males," one blogger noted. "She lost her humanity along the way."



I'm only in my 20s, but to me Deng is a legend. She is ambitious, smart and indefatigable. I am impressed by her list of powerful ex-husband and rumored boyfriends. Despite their prestige, Deng managed to cast a spell on each of them, then used her charm and smarts to stand apart.



I am also impressed with the aging playgirl's social skills. She managed to build up an elite circle of Western friends, such as Vogue boss Anna Wintour and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the current US president elect. If Deng was not interesting or intelligent on her own, how was she able to befriend so many other brilliant minds?



I don't deny the fact that Wendi Deng has exploited the former men in her life to obtain wealth, status, green cards and industry positions. I would not encourage my fellow Chinese females to follow this path to success. Nonetheless, after decades of scheming, Deng finally has exactly what she's always wanted - money and power. And now that the middle-aged mom is sitting on a fortune in alimony and child support payments, she can finally have some flings with young, attractive males who can match her stamina.



