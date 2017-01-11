Sick children receive schooling at hospital

Children at several inpatient departments of Shanghai Children's Hospital are now attending routine in-hospital classes, the China Youth Daily reported.



Every Tuesday, teachers from 12 primary schools or kindergartens from around the city provide painting and singing classes to little patients at the hospital's tumor and kidney departments.



The hospital launched the classes at its new branch in Putuo district to keep long-term child patients preoccupied.



Volunteers found that 89 percent of the hospital's tumor patients are unable to go back to school during their extensive treatment and must stay for 16 months on average. Because of this duration and constant medical care, small children become irritable unless they have something to do.



The hospital also hopes that the new classes will prevent long-term child patients from becoming addicted to electronic devices and television.





