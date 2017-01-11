Chinese filmgoers look on in envy at Vietnam’s new film rating system







Starting January 1, Vietnam began implementing a new rating system for movies. The move has not only got filmgoers in Vietnam talking, but also caught the attention of film fans in the Chinese mainland.



While the previous Vietnamese rating system has only two classifications, G for general audiences and NC-16 for those aged 16 and above, the new system further classifies films into four categories - P (general audiences), C13 (viewers aged 13 and above), C16 (viewers aged 16 and above) and C18 (viewers aged 18 and above).



The news from the neighboring country made headlines in the Chinese mainland, sparking discussion among Chinese film industry insiders and ordinary filmgoers. The mainland does not currently have a film rating system.



"They are marching forward!" Xie Fei, a mainland director and professor at the Beijing Film Academy, posted on Sina Weibo on Monday.



"When will China get a rating system? Many of the New Year films contain sex scenes and it's really embarrassing for parents to watch them with kids," netizen Jingyiwei Ouwen posted on Sina Weibo.



The lack of a detailed rating system used to pose a problem for Vietnam. For example, the release of erotic film 50 Shades of Grey proved a challenge for the old system.



"In February 2015, local cinemas had a hard time putting together a final cut of the erotic thriller 50 Shades of Grey," Vietnamese new outlet VnExpress International reported on December 30, 2016. "Censors unexpectedly canceled all planned screenings at CGV cinemas, which had purchased the distribution rights in Vietnam. A day later, the chain ran a new cut dubbed 'the Asian version,' which was rated 16+ but advertised as more 'suitable for the masses.' Moviegoers left theaters puzzled by an erotic film that contained no sex scenes."



A similar case has happened in the Chinese mainland. Quentin Tarantino's Western Django Unchained was removed from cinemas in the mainland after it was released in April 2013. A new edited version, with a few more scenes removed, was shown a month later in May.



While the Chinese film industry and moviegoers were calling for a rating system back then as well, nothing changed.



Things may be different now, however, as recent years have seen some domestic film production companies implement a rating system of their own.



In December 2016, when war action film Hacksaw Ridge was released in the mainland, the film's Chinese distributors put up guidelines in cinemas recommending that children under 12 be accompanied by their parents.



Although there are still no signs that mainland authorities are going to follow suit, the news from the Vietnam has risen the hopes of many moviegoers and film industry insiders in the mainland.