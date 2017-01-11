Tintin back in new color version of classic tale

Tintin has discovered his inner Rambo and is ready to give Russian bully boys a taste of their own medicine in a book which will go on sale in France on Wednesday.



But before Moscow condemns it as another piece of Western Russophobia, this has nothing to do with Vladimir Putin.



Tintin and the Soviets is finally being published in color more than eight decades after the comic book first appeared, at a time when Europe was also fretting about a rising Russian menace.



Unlike the rest of his adventures, the book that launched the boy hero in 1930 only ever appeared in black and white.



But to cries of sacrilege from the purists and even its late creator's secretary, Tintin's publishers Casterman are issuing a color version of the story in French where the young reporter gives a rogue's gallery of Russian baddies what for.



Experts have long debated whether the rough and ready testosterone-fueled character in the story was fully developed, and could be seen as Tintin proper.



"The character is not fully elaborated," admitted Philippe Goddin, Herge's biographer.



Tintin is far from the generous young man of later stories, he said, but instead a thuggish figure eager to "settle scores with people he doesn't like."



He spends most of the book getting into fights, various other scrapes or being chased.



"When Herge began the story (he was only 21 at the time), he obviously could not imagine that the character he was creating would become so successful," Goddin noted.



Herge, whose real name was Georges Remi, always promised he would go back and redraw the story but he never got time to do so.



His personal secretary Alain Baran on Wednesday criticized the decision to color in the pictures, saying "it should have been left in the state which he left it."



"Although technically very successful, coloring it and publishing it under Herge's name violates the principle" that work should not be altered after his death, he added.





