Sundance Film Festival adds ‘Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time’ to line-up

Source:AFP Published: 2017/1/11 18:43:39





Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time premieres on January 27 and is produced by the crew behind US cable network Showtime's The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, which followed the presidential race over 26 weekly episodes.



"With an incredible treasure trove of never-before-seen footage secured during the making of The Circus, the documentary will follow the rise of Donald Trump, from the primaries through the debates, to the dramatic election night results."



A second Sundance screening of Trumped is planned for January 28, before its release on Showtime on February 3.



The Sundance festival opens on January 19, the day before Trump's inauguration, and will screen 120 feature-length films over 10 days in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah.





