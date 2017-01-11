France blocks sale of rare Da Vinci 'Saint Sebastian'

France has deemed a newfound Leonardo da Vinci sketch to be a national treasure and now has 30 months to raise 15 million euros ($15.8 million) to purchase it, an auction house said Tuesday.



The Renaissance master's sketch of Saint Sebastian was classified as a French national treasure on December 29, 2016, Tajan auctioneers in Paris said during an unveiling of the work.



The French government has a "right of pre-emption" under which it has 30 months to purchase items that it deems should remain in France.



Discovered in the papers of a French provincial doctor who wants to remain anonymous, the drawing measures 19.3 x 13 centimeters and was authenticated by leading Da Vinci experts.



The dramatic study, which it is thought Leonardo did in his late 20s or early 30s, is one of eight he is known to have drawn of Saint Sebastian.



The find is extremely rare, with the last Da Vinci drawing that came to market - a sketch of a horse and rider - equaling the world record for an Old Master drawing when it sold for $10 million in 2001.





