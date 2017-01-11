Zigong Lantern Festival kicks off global campaign in Beijing

Visitors attend the launch ceremony for the Zigong Lantern Festival's global campaign in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Huang Tingting/GT

The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries' (CPAFFC) New Year reception and launch ceremony for the Zigong Lantern Festival's global campaign kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday.The event was hosted by the CPAFFC with the support of the Information Office of the Sichuan provincial government, the Sichuan People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Zigong government.Guests at the event included representatives from 46 foreign embassies in Beijing. Chinese and foreign guests spent the evening taking pictures with the colorful Chinese lanterns of all shapes and sizes that were on display at the event.The annual Zigong Lantern Festival has been a major feature of Zigong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, for the past 800 years.In 1987, the festival expanded to venues overseas and over the intervening years has been held in more than 50 countries and regions around the world.Chinese lanterns are more than just a pretty decoration for the city; they are also an important part of its economy.The city holds an 85 percent market share when it comes to sales of Chinese lantern festival products in the Chinese mainland, and a 90 percent market share in the international market, according to the event's organizers.Currently, Chinese lanterns produced in Zigong are on display in cities around the world including Houston, London, Auckland and Montreal.The city's lanterns are also scheduled to be part of decorations at the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.In addition to Chinese lanterns, the city is also known for its dinosaur fossil sites, which provided the inspiration for the city to hold an annual dinosaur lantern festival.This year, the 23rd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival will kick off in the city on January 22.During Tuesday's ceremony, Zigong mayor Liu Yongxiang said that Zigong also has plans to bring its lanterns to the world through its "Two Hundreds" campaign, which aims to bring more than 100 shows to over 100 cities both at home and abroad, and its "Lanterns on the Silk Road " project, the goal of which is to enhance the export of Zigong lanterns to "Belt and Road" countries.At the ceremony, CPAFFC and the Zigong government signed a cooperation agreement that will see them work together to market the festival around the world.CPAFFC President Li Xiaolin pointed out that this was the first time the association has combined its New Year reception together with a promotional campaign for a local Chinese cultural event, and that in the future, CPAFFC will seek more opportunities to bring other local Chinese cultural traditions overseas.