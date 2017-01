A man has a close look at a police weapon on the 31st national 110 Publicity Day in Chongqing, Southwest China. Photo: Chinanews.com The 31st national 110 Publicity Day fell on January 10, 2017. The 31st national 110 Publicity Day fell on January 10, 2017.

The Chongqing Municipal public security bureau held various activities

to raise public awareness about 110 emergency services, as well as protection against theft and fire safety.