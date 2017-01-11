Seven real estate workers arrested, six wanted for beating laborers over payment

Zhao Jiayou, 47, was beaten with sticks on December 22, which broke both his hands and legs, after quarreling with employees of Dingzhou's Fengyuan real estate company over 8.85 million yuan ($1.28 million) that he and his four partners claimed the firm owes them for their work, news portal thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.



His partners and fellow laborers were also beaten, one of whom, named Lu Chaoyun, was found to have had the fingers on his right and left hand fractured, and to have a broken leg.



Zhao and his partners had been contracted to build a large furniture store, and began work in April 2014. The store is now complete and open for business, and this is where the beating took place.



They also accused the manager of the company, Ran Qingjun, who is also a deputy to the People's Congress of Dingzhou, of instructing the workers to beat them.



The Dingzhou public security bureau has already informed the People's Congress of the allegations against Ran, suggesting they dismiss him. The local legislature has not replied to this notification as of press time.



Li Xiaohua, an official from Southwest China's Chongqing, where Zhao is originally from, told thepaper.cn that the five laborers still haven't been paid for the project and they will pursue legal means to get compensation.



Zhao said he invested all of his savings into the project, and beside the unpaid project payment he still has debts of more than 3 million yuan waiting to be paid.



More and more laborers are seeing their payment be delayed as the Spring Festival, the end of the Chinese lunar and fiscal year, appraoches, Yin Weimin, the head of the



It is still hard to ensure laborers get paid on time in China, Yin said.



According to Yin, China had more than 277 million laborers in 2015, of which 168 million are migrant workers.





