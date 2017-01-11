Elephants trample village in search of food, lost calf

Elephants never forget. They don't give up easily, either.



A group of wild elephants wreaked havoc on a Yunnan Province village on Sunday, forcing farmers to flee as they devoured crops and destroyed houses.



While officials blame a lack of food in the surrounding mountains, locals say that for the past 12 years the herd has descended on the village in search of their lost baby calf.



"They're looking for their relative, looking for baby Lala," said a Mengla village resident.



Before dawn on Sunday, a total of eight elephants had trampled through a village near the Mengman county coffee plantation.



Mengla county forestry police evacuated the area before setting off firecrackers and sirens to scare the elephants back into the surrounding wilds.



"A lot of the bamboo died last year, so the elephants had nothing to eat and came down," said village head Sheng Long.



But villagers have another theory. On January 6, 2005, an injured elephant wandered into the village, followed by her calf.



Local residents said the mother had suffered from a gunshot wound, which she later died from.



The calf, orphaned, would not leave its dead mother's side.



Authorities soon brought the baby to a nearby animal protection center, where she was named "Lala."



Sadly, four years later, Lala developed a fatal tumor in her trunk and died.



But villagers claim the day after Lala was taken away, a herd of elephants surrounded the village, calling out for the calf for many days.



For the past 12 years, they have returned around the same time. "Before they wouldn't really cause any trouble, but this year there's no bamboo to eat, so they've destroyed quite a lot," said one villager.



According to local laws, villagers are entitled to compensation in cases of elephant stampedes.



