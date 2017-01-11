China, US need to uphold principles enshrined in 3 communiques: envoy

China and the United States should uphold the fundamental principles enshrined in three joint communiques governing their relations, so that they can avoid confrontation and enhance cooperation for the benefits of the world community, said the Chinese ambassador in Washington on Tuesday.
Next month will mark the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Shanghai Communique, which paved the way for the establishment of China-US diplomatic ties in 1979, said Cui Tiankai in a speech at the screening ceremony of a documentary.
The Shanghai Communique, together with a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations later that year and another communique signed on Aug. 17, 1982, formed the political foundation of the China-US ties, said Cui.
In a speech ahead of next week's inauguration of Donald Trump
, Cui stressed that China and the United States are able to avoid confrontation if they stick to the principles enshrined in the three joint communiques.
Those principles include the US abiding by the one-China policy, respecting each other's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and strengthening economic, cultural, and educational ties.
"Thanks to these principles, China-US relations have grown stronger and more resilient over the last four decades or so, through eight presidents of both parties in the US and successive leaderships in China, and through fundamental changes in the world," said the ambassador.
He called for firm commitment to the principles, which "will guide us through all possible ups and downs to avoid conflict and confrontation, enhance mutual understanding and mutual respect, and expand our cooperation for mutual benefit and for the larger interests of the world community."
"Above all, peace and well-being for our people should be the ultimate goal of relations between any countries," Cui said.
The world is facing numerous challenges that no country can confront single-handedly, Cui said, adding that all members of the world community should work together to promote world peace and prosperity.