Boy steals mom's savings, blows cash on classmates

A boy in Jiangsu Province who swiped his working mother's hard earned savings from their home and splashed part of the cash on his classmates said he did it to show off his family's wealth, police said.



The mother surnamed Ding called police on Sunday to report that her 10,000 yuan ($1,445) had been stolen from their Nanjing home, Yangtze Evening Post reported.



It didn't take long for Qinhai district officers to trace the stolen cash to her son, surnamed Ma.



The boy said he had been bragging to classmates how rich his family is, and wanted to put his mother's money where his mouth is.



Ding said she discovered the money missing from a hiding place in her home that only she and her husband knew of.



When police failed to find evidence of a break-in, they became suspicious it was an inside job.



After a few questions, officers learned the truth from Ma, who admitted to spending 3,000 yuan of the money on video games with his friends.



No charges were pressed.



Yangtze Evening Post

