Food delivery man gets revenge with poop threat

Sometimes the best revenge is served cold, with a side of poop.



A woman who fought with her delivery man four months earlier had an unpleasant surprise Friday when she received a text from him saying he had sneaked feces into her food.



The hoax message was sent out of a revenge over a complaint the woman filed against him in September.



A spokesman from ele.me, China's largest online take-out platform where she placed her order, said the driver was a subcontracted hire.



The customer claims her crappy experience began when the driver called her complaining that he couldn't find her address. "He then began shouting at me over the phone," said the customer, adding she filed a complaint over the incident.



Four months passed before she had a rude reminder of the surly encounter with the threatening text.



The woman said she notified ele.me, which promised to compensate her. The driver is also willing to apologize for the text, an ele.me spokesman said.



The Beijing News