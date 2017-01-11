Mainland stocks fall as more IPO approvals boost supply of shares

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2017/1/11 20:08:39





China stocks fell for the second day on Wednesday, pressured by an increase in equity supply and as investors took profits on State-owned stocks which had soared on reform hopes.The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.71 percent to 3,334.50 points.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.79 percent to 3,136.75, while the Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.88 percent to 10,215.48 points.The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's NASDAQ-style board for high-tech and emerging start-ups, declined 0.71 percent to 3,334.50 points.A total of 401 billion yuan ($57.91 billion) in shares changed hands on Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges on Wednesday.Analysts said faster approvals of IPO and increasing issuance of additional shares by listed companies have added to the supply of shares in the market.China's securities regulator approved 14 IPO applications on Friday. The companies that submitted the applications were expected to raise up to 4.8 billion yuan.Most sectors lost ground, led by consumer and transport shares.China Southern Airlines fell 4.4 percent after adding 7.4 percent in the previous session on reform expectations, while another reform bellwether China United Network Communications dived 8.4 percent in its worst day in more than 10 months.Hong Kong stocks edged up to fresh one-month highs on Wednesday morning tracking regional markets as investors awaited US President-elect Donald Trump 's news conference for clues that could set near-term direction for global markets.Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index went up 0.84 percent to 22,935.35 points on Wednesday.