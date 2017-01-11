Euro 2016 a great earner

Last year's European Championship soccer tournament generated a 1.22 billion euro ($1.3 billion) boost for France, a study commissioned by the French government showed Wednesday.



It said that 2.5 million fans attended the games even as France extended a state of emergency and intelligence agencies warned of the threat of militant attacks during the month-long tournament.



The report, unveiled by the Center of Law and Economics of Sport and the Keneo agency, said fans spent an average of 154 euros per day during their average 7.9-day stays - with just over a third of that amount being spent on accommodation.



According to the document, 75 millions euros went to the French state.

