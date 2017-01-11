Chicharito defies rumors

Struggling Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has scotched reports of a transfer move.



According to media reports, the club are ready to sell the former Manchester United star who has lost his scoring touch. But the Mexico international said no move was on the cards.



"Jonas Boldt and Rudi Voeller [Leverkusen's team manager and sports director respectively] have said nothing to me about other clubs," he told magazine Kicker on Wednesday.



Media reports said Leverkusen want to sell him either this month or at the end of the season.





