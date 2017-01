Bouchard sets up Sydney semi with Konta

Canadian’s first WTA Tour semifinal since March last year

Eugenie Bouchard reached her first semifinal for 10 months as she battled intense heat to down higher-ranked ­Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Sydney International on Wednesday.



The former Wimbledon finalist wore down the 27th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in 76 minutes to set up a semifinal with Britain's world No.10 Johanna Konta.



It will be the 49th-ranked Canadian's first WTA Tour semifinal since the ­Malaysian Open in March last year.



"It's a good step in the right direction. I know there is a long way to go to achieve what I want," Bouchard said.



"But to match up against solid ­players like I have this week, it's a very tough tournament here. So I'm proud of that, for sure."



Bouchard beat Konta in three sets in the second round at last year's Wimbledon, but it was a battle.



"I barely got through the last one. She's a top-10 player. She's playing her best tennis right now," Bouchard said of Konta.



"I know she will be pretty aggressive. She hits a big ball. I will be ready for that and try and play some good tennis. Yeah, just be grateful for another day in Sydney."



Konta continued her impressive progress through the Sydney International draw with a 6-3, 7-5 win over rising young Russian Daria Kasatkina, who had eliminated German world No.1 Angelique Kerber in Tuesday's second round.



"I played Eugenie last year in Wimbledon, a really, really tough battle," Konta said.



"I know going into it that it's going to be a tough match. She still is one of the best players, and, yeah, it's a given that it's going to be a tough one."



Elsewhere on a stifling day where temperatures topped 42 C, former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki went down in a punishing three-hour, 20-minute battle with Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4.



Both players needed treatment for foot blisters on the broiling Ken Rosewall Arena hard court.



In the semifinals, Strycova will face the 2013 winner Agnieszka Radwanska, who eliminated Chinese qualifier Duan Yingying 6-3, 6-2 in the evening match.



Duan was the first Chinese woman through to the quarterfinals in Sydney since Li Na in 2013.