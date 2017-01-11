Hollywood star looks down upon Americans who watch football

At Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards , actress Meryl Streep was awarded the ­Cecil B. De­Mille Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press ­Association. Naturally, she used her acceptance speech to make disparaging comments about American football and mixed martial arts. "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," Streep said. "And if we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."In isolation, Streep's verbal attack on football and MMA seems slightly bizarre. Historical context, however, reveals that these types of awards shows tend to be not only obnoxious, self-congratulatory exercises, but also platforms for the expression of West Coast elitist political views.In that light, it's not at all surprising that the Hollywood Left is still smarting from President-­elect Donald Trump 's November victory. Nor is it surprising that Streep - much to the delight of her Hollywood brethren - chose to stereotype Trump and his supporters as people who would deign to watch common sports on television.Never mind the fact that sports regularly provide moments that appeal to the ­human condition far more than the average, Hollywood-funded major motion picture. Monday night's College Football Playoff Championship Game, for example, found Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney weeping at midfield after his team's riveting, historic victory over the ­Alabama Crimson Tide.Presumably, aesthetic appeal is another characteristic of art. On that note, it would be difficult to find any sane, open-minded viewer of Clemson's victory who couldn't find a connection between quarterback Deshaun Watson's slithering, tiptoeing second-quarter touchdown run and Gene Kelly's iconic "Singin' in the Rain" performance.If Streep's goal on Monday night was to look down upon the sports of the common man from inside the protected bubble of Hollywood privilege, then she succeeded. If her goal was to sound like the wrong end of a horse in the process, then she succeeded on that front as well.The author is a Chicago-based writer. robvogtwriting@gmail.com