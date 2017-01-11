All-out Russian ban?

The heads of 19 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) have called for 2018 World Cup hosts Russia to be banned from all sporting activity until a proper anti-doping system is in place.



Their statement, released after a meeting in Dublin, also called on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to take over the investigation presently under the aegis of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) into the 1,000 Russian athletes said to have been part of a state-sponsored doping system exposed by the damning report produced by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren.



WADA they say should also have the power to investigate sports federations that are "now facing extensive evidence of doping and cover-ups following the publication of McLaren's efforts."

