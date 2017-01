Renault chief quits

Renault's Formula One chief Frederic Vasseur has quit the team by mutual consent, the constructor said Wednesday.



Vasseur, named team chief a year ago when Renault ­returned to the sport, helped the maker finish ninth in the 2016 constructors' championship.



Before joining Renault, Vasseur headed the ART GP team for 10 years which was a dominant force in racing categories below the Formula One rung.