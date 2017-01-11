China hands over two suspects to Vietnamese police

Two drug-trafficking suspects were handed over to the Vietnamese police in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday.



They were handed over in Pingxiang city on the national border. One of the suspects, Dang Van Long, is on an INTERPOL wanted list.



Vietnamese police seized 94 lumps of heroin in April 2015, issued warrant for Dang in November and contacted their Chinese counterparts for cooperation. INTERPOL issued a warrant in March last year.



Chinese police were tipped off that Dang Van Long was working in Guangdong, and caught him on Nov. 22.



The other suspect Dang Huy Thanh, is wanted by Hanoi police.



Chinese and Vietnamese police have run two joint operations against fugitives.



The first, from November 2014 to July 2015 resulted in the detention of 47 fugitives, while another 29 were captured during the second campaign last year.

