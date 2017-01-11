Samsung heir new suspect in SK scandal

Park’s confidante accused of coercing top firms to make big ‘donations’

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has become a criminal suspect in a widening probe into the corruption and influence-peddling scandal engulfing impeached South Korean President Park Geun-Hye, prosecutors said Wednesday.



Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and the son of the Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee, would be quizzed as a "suspect" in connection to bribery, prosecutors said.



"We have decided to question Lee tomorrow morning ... as a suspect," Lee Kyu-chul, spokesperson for the team of special prosecutors investigating the scandal, told reporters.



The affair centers on Park's secret confidante Choi Soon-sil, who is accused of using her ties to Park to coerce top firms into "donating" tens of millions of dollars to two non-profit foundations, which Choi then used as her personal ATMs. Samsung was the biggest contributor to the foundations. It is also accused of separately giving millions of euros to Choi to bankroll her daughter's equestrian training in Germany in a bid to curry favor.



Prosecutors have for months questioned Lee and other senior Samsung officials. The officials reportedly argued that although they were coerced to offer money, they sought no favors in return and thus the payments were not a bribe.



Spokesperson Lee said prosecutors "left open the possibility" of formally arresting the Samsung scion later.



A Samsung Group spokeswoman declined to comment on the issue but said the company was closely following the probe. Prosecutors are investigating whether Samsung bribed Choi in order to win state approval for a controversial merger which it sought in 2015.



The merger of two Samsung group units, Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T, was seen as a crucial step toward ensuring a smooth third-generation power transfer to Lee Jae-yong. It was criticized by many, who said it willfully undervalued Samsung C&T's stocks. But the National Pension Service (NPS), a major Samsung shareholder, voted in favor of the deal and it eventually went through.



Prosecutors have raided multiple Samsung offices as well as the NPS in connection with the scandal. The fund, the world's third-largest pension fund, is overseen by the welfare ministry.



A former welfare minister was arrested last month for allegedly pressuring NPS officials to vote in favor of the Samsung deal.



Last month, Lee Jae-yong told a parliamentary hearing that he was unaware of Samsung's involvement in funding Choi's daughter's equestrian pursuits and lavish life in Germany and denied that his company was seeking to win government favors.



Prosecutors on Wednesday asked parliament to file a complaint against Lee for giving false testimony at the hearing.





