SAFE denies silencing bankers

China's foreign exchange market regulator on Wednesday rebutted reports that suggest the agency had tried to silence bankers on measures to control capital outflows and analysts of negative view on the yuan's exchange rate, the China Securities News reported on its website.



The State Administration of Foreign Exchange's (SAFE) Shanghai branch said such reports are "inaccurate, misleading and disruptive to the normal order of the foreign exchange market," according to China Securities News.



SAFE's Shanghai branch stated that it reserves the right to take legal action against such reports.



It also reiterated its support for liberalized trade and investment.





