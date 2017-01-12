Trump assails US spy agencies

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/1/12 0:08:39

President-elect says ‘I have nothing to do with Russia!’





In a series of Twitter posts, Trump accused intelligence agencies of taking "one last shot" at him by leaking the information. "Are we living in Nazi Germany?" he asked.



Trump slammed as "fake news" the reports that classified documents presented to him last week by the heads of four US intelligence agencies included claims that Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him.



"Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!" Trump wrote in one of tweets.



Trump, due to hold his first news conference in nearly six months on Wednesday, pointed to the Kremlin's denials of the reports on the dossier that emerged late on Tuesday.



"Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is 'A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.' Very unfair!" he wrote on Twitter.



The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was "total nonsense" that Russian officials had assembled a file of compromising information on Trump.



Reince Priebus, who will be Trump's White House chief of staff, called the Russian dossier report "phony baloney garbage." He told NBC's "Today" show he had raised the matter with Trump. "He said it was 'total garbage and I'm keeping it clean,'" Priebus said.



Even before the reports, Russia had been likely to take center stage during Trump's first formal session with reporters since he won the November 8 presidential election.



The Republican president-elect has long said he hopes to improve ties with Moscow, but this effort will come under intense scrutiny after US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia used cyber attacks and other tactics to try to tilt the presidential election in his favor over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.



At the same time in Washington, Trump's nominee for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, will likely be grilled at his Senate confirmation hearing over his long business relationship with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin.



There was an unpredictable element to Trump's news conference, given his repeated criticism of the US news media and his belief that many news organizations favored Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.



Trump, a New York real estate developer, has also been under pressure to separate himself from his global business operations to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest once he succeeds President Barack Obama on January 20.





US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia had never tried to sway his actions and furiously blamed US intelligence agencies for news reports that Moscow had compiled compromising information on him.In a series of Twitter posts, Trump accused intelligence agencies of taking "one last shot" at him by leaking the information. "Are we living in Nazi Germany?" he asked.Trump slammed as "fake news" the reports that classified documents presented to him last week by the heads of four US intelligence agencies included claims that Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him."Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!" Trump wrote in one of tweets.Trump, due to hold his first news conference in nearly six months on Wednesday, pointed to the Kremlin's denials of the reports on the dossier that emerged late on Tuesday."Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is 'A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.' Very unfair!" he wrote on Twitter.The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was "total nonsense" that Russian officials had assembled a file of compromising information on Trump.Reince Priebus, who will be Trump's White House chief of staff, called the Russian dossier report "phony baloney garbage." He told NBC's "Today" show he had raised the matter with Trump. "He said it was 'total garbage and I'm keeping it clean,'" Priebus said.Even before the reports, Russia had been likely to take center stage during Trump's first formal session with reporters since he won the November 8 presidential election.The Republican president-elect has long said he hopes to improve ties with Moscow, but this effort will come under intense scrutiny after US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia used cyber attacks and other tactics to try to tilt the presidential election in his favor over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.At the same time in Washington, Trump's nominee for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, will likely be grilled at his Senate confirmation hearing over his long business relationship with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin.There was an unpredictable element to Trump's news conference, given his repeated criticism of the US news media and his belief that many news organizations favored Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.Trump, a New York real estate developer, has also been under pressure to separate himself from his global business operations to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest once he succeeds President Barack Obama on January 20.