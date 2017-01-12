Meat smuggling tackled

Customs authorities in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, busted two frozen meat smuggling cases at the beginning of 2017, seizing about 20,000 tons of frozen meat.



Initial investigation showed that in one case, the suspects smuggled more than 10,000 tons of frozen meat, including pork, chicken and beef worth about 100 million yuan ($14.4 million) from Vietnam to Nanning and Changsha, customs said Wednesday.



In the other case, customs seized 10,000 tons of frozen meat worth 120 million yuan, including a shipment of beef from India.





